Deadline for March Lottery Winner About to Expire

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A $200,000 Powerball ticket winner is about to go unclaimed unless the holder of the ticket acts quickly. The Missouri Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased March 9 at a Gas Mart on East Grand Avenue in St. Louis, with winning numbers of 12, 20, 28, 40 and 48. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize. This opportunity expires Monday. Though Lottery offices are closed for Labor Day, a spokesman says the holder of the ticket can take it to a Missouri Lottery retailer before midnight Monday. A computer will provide a

claim ticket showing the person beat the deadline. The winning ticket holder could then take it to a Missouri Lottery office on Tuesday to claim the prize.