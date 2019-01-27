Deadline for March Lottery Winner About to Expire
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A $200,000 Powerball ticket winner is about to go unclaimed unless the holder of the ticket acts quickly. The Missouri Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased March 9 at a Gas Mart on East Grand Avenue in St. Louis, with winning numbers of 12, 20, 28, 40 and 48. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize. This opportunity expires Monday. Though Lottery offices are closed for Labor Day, a spokesman says the holder of the ticket can take it to a Missouri Lottery retailer before midnight Monday. A computer will provide a
claim ticket showing the person beat the deadline. The winning ticket holder could then take it to a Missouri Lottery office on Tuesday to claim the prize.
More News
Grid
List
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and soccer teams raised money Saturday with help from some fuzzy friends. Battle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants. Craig Franklin... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends. Vendors... More >>
in
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death last year of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The winter season brings more than just snow and ice. More potholes form due to the weather, leaving... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Range Line Street early Saturday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Women still make up only about a quarter of Missouri lawmakers despite gains in what... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Local Missouri filmmakers have a new platform to share their films. CoMo Shorts is the newest film showcase... More >>
in
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A male St. Louis police officer was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death... More >>
in
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 51-year-old man in the death of a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Four days after the Evergreen Complex fire, all families affected now have a permanent home. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce held "Lunch with a Leader" Friday to highlight Rep. Kip Kendrick, ranking minority... More >>
in