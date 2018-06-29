Deadline Looms to Request Mo. Absentee Ballots

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Voters in southeast Missouri voters are running out of time to request absentee ballots by mail or fax for next month's congressional election.

The special election to replace Republican Jo Ann Emerson in the 8th Congressional District takes place June 4. Emerson gave up her seat in the U.S. House to lead a national association of rural electric cooperatives.

Secretary of State Jason Kander says voters unable to go the polls June 4th have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29th, to get applications for absentee ballots to their local election authority.

Absentee ballots may be cast at county clerks' offices through June 3rd.

The four candidates in the race are Republican Jason Smith, Democrat Steve Hodges, Libertarian Bill Slantz and Constitution Party member Doug Enyart.