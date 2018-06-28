Deadline Placed on Police Investigation

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has given Chief James Corwin until Friday to finish an investigation into two officers who ignored a pregnant woman's pleas for medical help. The commissioners today also gave Corwin until February 20 to take action in the case. Today's meeting is in reaction to the case of 32-year-old Sofia Salva, who was stopped by officers for a fake temporary car tag last year. She's shown in a police videotape asking for medical attention from the officers, who ignore her. Salva was taken to jail after police found she had outstanding warrants. The next morning she miscarried. Salva has filed a wrongful death and personal injuries lawsuit against the police department and the two officers who arrested her.