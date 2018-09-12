Deadline to Request Absentee Ballot May 29

JEFFERSON CITY - The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail or fax for the June 4, 2013 Special Election is Wednesday, May 29. Voters may vote absentee in person at their local election authority's office until 5:00 pm on Monday, June 3.

To receive an absentee ballot by mail, eligible voters must complete an absentee ballot application and mail it or fax it to their local election authority. Applications must be received by the local election authority no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29.

If requesting an absentee ballot by mail, first time voters must provide a copy of their personal identification in order to vote. Local election authorities will be open for limited hours on Saturday, June 1 for absentee voting. Please contact your local election authority to inquire about their Saturday hours.

The application form and contact information for Missouri's local election authorities are available online at www.GoVoteMissouri.com. Registered Missouri voters are eligible to vote absentee if they expect to be prevented from going to the polls to vote on Election Day due to:

(1) Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;

(2) Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of someone who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;

(3) Religious belief or practice;

(4) Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place;

(5) Incarceration provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

Absentee ballots must be received by the local election authority no later than 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4.