Deadline Tuesday for State to Decide on Ferguson Bond Motion

COLUMBIA - The deadline for the Missouri Attorney General's office to stop a motion that could release Ryan Ferguson from prison is Tuesday. Last week, Ferguson lawyer Kathleen Zellner filed a request to release Ferguson on bond while the state decides whether to recharge him.

The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals requested file a response to that motion by Tuesday. If the state chooses not to stop the motion, Ferguson could be out of prison tomorrow.

A Missouri Appeals Court vacated Ferguson's conviction Tuesday for the 2001 murder of Columbia Tribune sports writer Kent Heitholt. The court said the state withheld exculpatory evidence from the defense during the trail. The state has until November 20 to decide whether or not to appeal the Western District Court of Appeals decision.