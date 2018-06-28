Deal Reached in Lawsuit Against Mo. Priest

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An attorney for a girl and her parents says a lawsuit involving a western Missouri priest convicted of producing child pornography has reached a tentative settlement.

Rebecca Randles, who has represented dozens of clients who claim to have been abused by Roman Catholic priests, declined Wednesday to discuss terms of the agreement.

The Kansas City Star reports a spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph also declined to comment before a judge approves the deal.

The lawsuit against the Rev. Shawn Ratigan, Bishop Robert Finn and the diocese was scheduled for trial Monday. A hearing on the settlement agreement is set for Oct. 25.

Ratigan pleaded guilty to five federal child pornography charges and was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison.