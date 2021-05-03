COLUMBIA - For Columbia native, Francis Jay, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is personal.
“My son Ceicil, who died from it. He was 57. He lived in Kansas City, he’s a preacher and he just got his church,” Jay said.
Jay was a volunteer at a vaccination clinic last month at St. Luke United Methodist Church, where volunteers and nurses helped vaccinate close to 200 people. The clinic was not open to the public, with the purpose of addressing access and anxieties in Columbia’s Black community.
“This is something I wanted to do anyways, but when he died from it, it really made me and sure I needed to get it,” Jay said.
According to Missouri’s state-run dashboard, 21% of Black Missourians have initiated vaccinations. However, not all vaccination providers ask for demographic information.
University of Missouri Black Studies professor Stephen Graves said events like the Tuskegee study have also created a level of distrust leading to lower number of vaccinations. The Tuskegee study began in 1932, when doctors denied Black men treatment for syphilis so researchers could track the disease.
“The same hesitancy and animosity that Black people have toward the criminal justice system, and every other system is the same way towards the medical system,” Graves said. “Because they have a bad experience, a bad history of being exploited, taken advantage of, and experimented on.”
Burrell Behavioral Health Center was also represented at the same clinic Jay served at last month. The center offers resources for those hesitant to get the vaccine.
“Start with the people you trust,” Burrell Behavioral Health specialist Jackson Douglass said. “It's always easier to talk to a friend and somebody you know, than somebody you haven't met yet, and you're just building that relationship under stress.”
The goal of this vaccination clinic was to access minority community members and ease any anxieties.