Dean Bryant Named Special Agent in Charge of St. Louis FBI Field Office

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An FBI agent who was the subject of death threats while working in southwestern Missouri has been named special agent in charge of the St. Louis field office.

The appointment of Dean Bryant was announced Wednesday by FBI Director Robert Mueller. Bryant most recently was chief of the Critical Incident Response Group's Hazardous Devices Operations Section near Quantico, Va.

Bryant started his FBI career in Miami and later worked in Alabama and Washington, D.C.

He was promoted in 2005 to supervisory senior resident of the Springfield and Joplin offices.

In May 2008, a Marshfield man pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening Bryant's life. Later that year Bryant was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Washington field office.