Death by Meth

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - The story of a former meth addict from Cape Girardeau continues to change lives. The 35-year-old, Shawn Bridges, commissioned a film to document his decline prior to his death on March 26th. Thousands of copies of the documentary called No More Sunsets have been sold or given away. The film is being used in counseling centers, probation departments and juvenile detention centers. The reaction to the project prompted other events, like anti-drug presentations and a scholarship in Shawn's name. Shawn's father, Jack Bridges, says work is also being done to film success stories from those who have beaten addictions. There is a plan to put out a sequel documentary.