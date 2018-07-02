Death discussion group works to live more purposely

8 months 2 days 8 hours ago Sunday, October 29 2017 Oct 29, 2017 Sunday, October 29, 2017 6:37:00 PM CDT October 29, 2017 in News
By: Monica Harkins, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Two women brought Heart, Body & Soul its first Death Cafe discussion group today.

Death Cafe is a nationally recognized non-profit get-together focused on making the topic of death more comfortable.

Raven Bren, co-facilitator of the group, said Death Cafe is not a support group, but gives people an opportunity to talk about death in a sit-down setting.

“Most of us spend 90 percent of our time ignoring the topic of death,” she said.

Bren said we each will encounter death eventually.

“This is the one mystery that no one has ever solved but we each experience individually," Bren said.

Going through the loss of her parents and her son, Bren has personal ties to starting a Death Cafe in Columbia.

“Part of that healing from the grief of the death around us is talking it out,” Bren said.

She said a lot of times people internalize their fears about dying.

“Talking about death frees up a lot of energy and a lot of time, so we have more time to live more fully,” Bren. “We actually create a space for living more purposely and joyfully.” Bren said.

Bren said during the Death Cafe religious beliefs are left at the door in order for the group to be open for all.

The group will meet once a month, except December, at Heart, Body & Soul.

