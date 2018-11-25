Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies.

Law enforcement found the remains along County Road 486 near Tebbetts, according to a media release by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. The release also states the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

A medical examiner in Columbia will conduct a forensic examination of the remains on Monday, April 2.