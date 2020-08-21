Death investigation underway in Pettis County

GREEN RIDGE - The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death that happened Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to a possible assault on East Henry Street in Green Ridge around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found James Andrew Gill, 32, of Pilot Grove unresponsive outside of a home. Deputies tried CPR and used a defibrillator, but Gill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other people were near where deputies found Gill and are being considered suspects in the investigation. The sheriff's office has interviewed several people so far, according to a press release.

Gill's body will undergo an autopsy with the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office to officially determine the cause of death. The investigation was still on-going on Wednesday morning.