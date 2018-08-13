Death of 3-year-old in St. Louis is ruled a homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The death of a 3-year-old in foster care in St. Louis has been ruled a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Daylen Brown died Dec. 8 after paramedics took him to a hospital in cardiac arrest. The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide Tuesday, saying he suffered internal injuries.

Police wouldn't say how they were notified of the toddler's injuries, or whether any other children have been removed from the home.

No one has been arrested.