Death of developmentally disabled patient investigated

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - The Missouri Department of Mental Health is investigating a patient death at a state-run facility for the developmentally disabled in St. Charles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that medical crews and police were called to the St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Center's St. Charles Habilitation Center Wednesday evening. A resident was taken to a hospital and died.

An autopsy is planned. No other information has been released, including the patient's name.