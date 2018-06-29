Death on MU Campus

Just after 12:00 p.m., police answered a call at Laws Hall, where they found the body of Kyle Masterson, 18, of Rolla, on the sidewalk.

They said it looked as if Masterson jumped from the eighth floor of the dorm. Medical personnel took him to the University Health Science Center where they pronounced him dead.

The Office of Residential Life is trying to help grieving students by holding meetings to tell them about the incident.

Police said they found a suicide note left in Masterson's room. They said they will continue to investigate.