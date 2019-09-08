Death penalty hearing delayed for convicted killer Bowman

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The penalty phase of a trial for a man convicted of one killing and suspected in two other deaths has been delayed again.

St. Louis County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for 63-year-old Gregory Bowman, convicted of abducting and strangling a 16-year-old St. Louis County girl in 1977. Bowman was also convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Belleville, Illinois, in separate 1978 crimes, but those convictions were overturned.

Bowman's penalty phase hearing was scheduled for Monday, but a court clerk said it was delayed.

The clerk and a spokesman for county prosecutor Bob McCulloch did not know the reason for the delay, or if the hearing has been rescheduled. Missouri's online court reporting system did not list a new hearing date.