Death penalty hearing delayed for convicted killer Bowman

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, April 27 2015 Apr 27, 2015 Monday, April 27, 2015 2:52:15 PM CDT April 27, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The penalty phase of a trial for a man convicted of one killing and suspected in two other deaths has been delayed again.

St. Louis County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for 63-year-old Gregory Bowman, convicted of abducting and strangling a 16-year-old St. Louis County girl in 1977. Bowman was also convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Belleville, Illinois, in separate 1978 crimes, but those convictions were overturned.

Bowman's penalty phase hearing was scheduled for Monday, but a court clerk said it was delayed.

The clerk and a spokesman for county prosecutor Bob McCulloch did not know the reason for the delay, or if the hearing has been rescheduled. Missouri's online court reporting system did not list a new hearing date.

 

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop
Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop
FULTON - Fulton police took a man into custody after finding methamphetamine and syringes during a traffic stop, according to... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 10:52:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student
Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Friday an investigation which resulted in the arrest and overnight detention of... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 5:19:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football
Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football
COLUMBIA - Although city officials warned of delays and potentially rough traffic for MU's first home football game of the... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Moberly police identify four arrested on drug charges
UPDATE: Moberly police identify four arrested on drug charges
MOBERLY — The Moberly Police Department arrested four people Friday night after serving a search warrant related to a sexual... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

University of Missouri receives largest grant for rural health care in school history
University of Missouri receives largest grant for rural health care in school history
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has received $5 million in federal funds to address a shortage or... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 10:13:00 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
(CNN) -- Chris Duncan, a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who helped the team win the 2006 World Series, has... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 7:06:14 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names
Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph on Friday released a list of 19... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 10:11:57 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos
Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members reacted Friday to misdemeanor charges against Councilman Ian Thomas. Fourth Ward Columbia City... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 4:17:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Downtown Columbia businesses gear up for Mizzou football home opener
Downtown Columbia businesses gear up for Mizzou football home opener
COLUMBIA - Tens of thousands of fans pour into Columbia on game days and downtown restaurants are ready for Mizzou... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 2:50:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Streetlights in Fairway Meadows set to go dark
Streetlights in Fairway Meadows set to go dark
COLUMBIA - Friday is the last day community members in Fairway Meadows have to pay for individual street lights before... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 1:49:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Man sentenced to 50 years in Sikeston homicide
Man sentenced to 50 years in Sikeston homicide
SIKESTON (AP) — A 37-year-old Sikeston man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the 2015 shooting death... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 1:16:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Stolen Bobcat vehicle recovered in Cole county
Stolen Bobcat vehicle recovered in Cole county
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office recovered a Bobcat skid steer construction vehicle on Tuesday, more than six... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 12:09:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Police to search Columbia landfill in homicide investigation
Police to search Columbia landfill in homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Police are making a new push for answers in the 2006 disappearance and death investigation of Megan Nicole... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 11:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Suspect connected to Moberly double homicide sentenced
Suspect connected to Moberly double homicide sentenced
HUNTSVILLE - One of four men connected to a double homicide in Randolph County will spend the next four years... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 10:26:00 AM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

MoDOT prepares for increased Columbia traffic this weekend
MoDOT prepares for increased Columbia traffic this weekend
COLUMBIA - The MU Tigers play its first home football game of the season Saturday, and MoDOT is getting ready... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

CVS, Walgreens urge against openly carrying guns in stores
CVS, Walgreens urge against openly carrying guns in stores
NEW YORK (AP) — Drug chains CVS and Walgreens as well as grocery chain Wegmans Food Market have joined the... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 9:51:00 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
9am 69°
10am 71°
11am 72°
12pm 74°