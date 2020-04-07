Death Penalty Sought
COLUMBIA (AP) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of raping and killing a Wentzville teenager nearly 17 years ago. Michael Dowell of Ferguson was charged with first-degree murder last year after a crime lab matched his DNA to a sample recovered from the clothing of 18-year-old Stephanie Hogland. Her partially naked body was found along a Lincoln County road in January 1991. The case broke when Dowell submitted a DNA sample at the request of his probation officer for an unrelated crime. The case has been moved to Boone County on a change of venue. A trial date has not been set.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (CNN) - The Ferguson-Florissant school district in Missouri has suspended the home delivery of meals to students... More >>
Two insurers -- Allstate and American Family Insurance -- announced Monday they will give back about $800 million to their... More >>
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with registered dietitian Jennifer Tveitnes Monday about how to handle stress eating and keep eating... More >>
COLUMBIA— An invasive beetle that’s deadly to ash trees has now spread to 78 counties in Missouri, state conservation officials... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the State Milk Board wrote an open letter Monday asking grocery stores... More >>
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested four suspects after reports of property damage and injuries resulting from BB gun shots. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson answered citizens questions about the "Stay Home Missouri" order, specifically why non-essential businesses can remain... More >>
COLUMBIA - A temporary camp that was set up to help homeless people deal with the COVID-19 outbreak has been... More >>
COLUMBIA – Animal shelters are looking for alternative ways to allow adoptions and find foster homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
COLUMBIA - Before the pandemic, women going into labor had the option to bring more than one person into the... More >>
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
MEXICO – On the first day of Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order, communities without prior orders in place are now falling... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect who threw rocks at windows of... More >>
CAMDEN COUNTY - John D. Varvera, 48, of Gravios Mills is charged with two felonies and denied bond after deputies... More >>
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will continue remote learning for the summer term due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation,... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced updates to its learning system for students and staff, who have been working from... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved a number of issues at their meeting Monday night. The council approved... More >>
