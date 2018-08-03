Death penalty sought beating death at Missouri campground

Friday, August 03, 2018
By: The Associated Press

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a man charged with a man's brutal killing at a southwest Missouri campground.

Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey has filed a court notice of intent to seek the death penalty against 39-year-old John Joe Powell. He is accused of beating Mark Johnson of Colorado at the Iguana Campground in Miller County in September 2017.

Investigators believe Powell hit Johnson with a tire iron, stabbed him and dragged him behind a jeep.

Police found Johnson unconscious and tied to the rear of a Jeep. He died about a week after the confrontation.

According to the probable cause statement, Powell and Johnson originally argued over their military service. Powell also became angry after Johnson reportedly threatened his wife.

