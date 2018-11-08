Death Penalty Sought in Central Mo. Triple Killing

CAMDENTON (AP) - A prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty against a suspect in a central Missouri triple murder.



Camden County Prosecutor Brian Keedy on Monday filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Morris McCabe.



McCabe is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the December 2010 deaths of Donald Young, Donald Myers and Sally Amos at Myers' home near Stoutland.



Keedy says he is seeking the death penalty in part because McCabe spent 30 years in prison for the 1979 death of Larry Baker in Lebanon. He had been out of prison for about nine months when the Stoutland murders occurred.



The Lake Sun Leader reports that McCabe has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 31.