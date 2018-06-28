Death Penalty Sought in Missouri Antifreeze Deaths

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Greene County prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a Springfield woman accused of killing her husband and son with antifreeze.

The Springfield News-Leader reports prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson filed a notice Wednesday saying he will seek the death penalty against Diane Staudte. Patterson did not file a similar notice for Staudte's daughter, Rachel, who is charged with the same crimes.

Both are charged with first-degree murder for the 2012 deaths of Diane Staudte's husband, Mark Staudte, and the couple's 26-year-old son, Shaun. Another daughter also was poisoned but recovered.

Patterson's filing alleges Diane Staudte qualified for the death penalty because she committed murder for financial gain, caused another person to commit murder, and that the alleged crime was involved "torture, or depravity of mind."