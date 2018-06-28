Death Penalty Sought in Pregnant Woman's Killing

Thirty-seven-year-old Lisa Montgomery of Melvern, Kansas, faces trial in Missouri next April on a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death. On Wednesday US Attorney Todd Graves announced his office has filed documents to support a possible death penalty. Bobbie Jo Stinnett was 23 years old and eight months pregnant with her first child when she was attacked last December at her home in Skidmore, Missouri. Prosecutors said Montgomery strangled Stinnett, then used a kitchen knife to perform a crude C-section. Witnesses in Kansas said Montgomery showed off the baby girl as her own. The infant survived and was returned to Stinnett's husband in Missouri. Montgomery has pleaded not-guilty.