Death Sentence Raises Racial Tension

That's because the death sentence imposed Saturday on Kevin Johnson has done nothing to calm the racial tension in Meacham Park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported this weekend that black and white neighbors still see the situation through very different eyes after Johnson was sentenced Saturday. Johnson admitted to shooting Sergeant William McEntee in 2005. Johnson says he was enraged that police hadn't done more to save his little brother, who died earlier of a heart attack. Residents and police met after McEntee's killing, hoping to defuse the tension. But some in Meacham Park still say police there are abusive. Others insist police are friendly.