Deaths from copperhead bites rare in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri conservation officials say the death of an eastern Missouri man this week is only the state's third recorded fatality from a copperhead snake bite.

Timothy Levins died Tuesday evening after being bitten at Sam A. Baker State Park by a copperhead he had picked up after pointing it out to his son at a cabin.

Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch copperhead bites usually aren't fatal because the venom isn't as strong as that of other snakes.

He says nearly 100 people are bitten by snakes each year in Missouri, and about 25 percent of those are non-venomous.

Zarlenga says most bite victims are men in their 20s who were bitten while trying to pick up or kill the snake.