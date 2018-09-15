Deaths of KC Homeless Men Believed Heat-related

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating the deaths of two homeless men who may be victims of the intense heat.

The Kansas City Star reports the body of a 63-year-old man was found Saturday inside a mobile home where the temperature was more than 115 degrees.

Firefighters found the man on his back just inside the mobile home around 5:30 p.m. Police say the home's air conditioning unit was not working and blew only hot air.

KMBC reports alcohol may have been involved in the death of a second homeless man whose body was found Monday behind a business where the man had been sleeping for about a month.

A man who works at the business says he was checking on a broken water line and found the body.