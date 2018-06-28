Deaton Among MU Speakers at Bond Lecture Series



COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri chancellor Brady Deaton and Indonesia's ambassador to the U.S. will be among the speakers at the first campus lecture named for former U.S. Senator Kit Bond.

The Christopher S. "Kit" Bond Distinguished Lecture will be delivered Wednesday afternoon at the university's Life Sciences Center, also named for the retired senator from Missouri. The topic is food security, with a focus on supplies and costs in underdeveloped countries.

Deaton was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2011 to lead the Board of International Food and Agricultural

Development, which advises the U.S. Agency for International Development. He holds a doctorate in agricultural economics.

Deaton will be joined by Bond; Indonesian ambassador Dino Patti Djalal; and Roger Beachy, president emeritus of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.