Deaton Responds to State with Reduction of 16 Degree Programs
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Chancellor Brady Deaton responded Thursday to the Missouri Department of Higher Education with a list of degree changes to meet a state mandate to reduce low-producing degree programs. Deaton reported that with active engagement of faculty and administration led to the net reduction of 16 degree programs. This means the degree programs will discontinue or merge. But Deaton said the changes won't affect any current students.
The merged or discontinued degrees are:
In Arts & Science:
-BA in Environmental Geology (Environmental Geology BA will be changed to Geological Sciences BA)
-BA in Spanish (The Spanish BA and French BA will be discontinued contingent on the approval of the new Romance Languages BA program)
-BA in French
-MA in French (The Spanish MA and French MA will be discontinued contingent on the approval of the new Romance Languages MA program)
-MA in Spanish
In Agriculture:
-MS in Forestry (The Forestry MS, the Parks, Recreation & Tourism MS, and the SEAS MS will be discontinued contingent on the approval of a new
MS program)
-MS in Parks, Recreation & Tourism
-MS in Soil, Environmental & Atmospheric Science
-PhD in Forestry (The Forestry PhD and the SEAS PhD will be discontinued contingent on the approval of a new PhD program)
-PhD in Soil, Environmental & Atmospheric Science
-MNR in Natural Resources (discontinued)
In Education:
-EdSp in Career & Technical Education (discontinued)
-EDD in Career & Technical Education (discontinued)
-PhD in Career & Technical Education (discontinued)
-EdSp in Special Education (discontinued)
In Human Environmental Science
-MS in Exercise Physiology (The Exercise Physiology MS and Nutritional Area Program MS will be discontinued contingent on the approval of a new PhD program)
-MS in Nutritional Area Program
In Medicine:
MS in Pharmacology (The Pharmacology MS and the Physiology MS will be discontinued contingent on the approval of a new MS program)
MS in Physiology (Medicine)
PhD in Pharmacology (The Pharmacology PhD and the Physiology PhD will be discontinued contingent on the approval of a new PhD program)
PhD in Physiology (Medicine)
In Health Professions
-PhD in Communication Sciences & Disorders (discontinued)
-BHS in Clinical Laboratory Sciences (discontinued)
New degree programs are:
In Arts and Science:
-BA in Romance Languages (merging BA in French and BA in Spanish)
-MA in Romance Languages (merging MA in French and MA in Spanish)
In Agriculture:
-MS in Forestry, Parks/Rec/Tour & SEAS (merging MS in Forestry, MS in Parks/Rec/Tourism, and MS in SEAS)
-PhD in Forestry & Soil, Environmental and Atmospheric Science (merging PhD in Forestry and PhD in SEAS)
In Human Environmental Science:
-MS in Exercise Physiology & Nutritional Area Program (merging MS in Exercise Physiology and MS in Nutritional Area Program)
In Medicne:
-MS in Pharmacology & Physiology (merging MS in Physiology and MS in Pharmacology)
-PhD in Pharmacology & Physiology (merging PhD in Physiology and PhD in Pharmacology)
