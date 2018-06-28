Deaton works on new development program

COLUMBIA (AP) - Brady Deaton has been leading his namesake institution that targets international development since his retirement last year as chancellor of the University of Missouri.

University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe said after Deaton retired that the university was honoring Deaton with the Brady and Anne Deaton Institute for Leadership and International Development, which focuses on how the university can be more effective in influencing international development.

The institute had a $301,921 operating budget for FY2015, with about $236,000 going toward Deaton's salary and benefits.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Deaton so far has divided his time between Columbia and traveling to conferences or events. Deaton said his job is to advocate for the university and be a liaison between the research community, the policy community and the university.