Debate on Dangerous Dogs

INDEPENDENCE - Discussion continued yesterday on a proposal in Independence for stricter rules on dangerous dogs. No final decision yet on the proposal. It was introduced after five recent pit bull attacks in the Kansas City suburb - which put three people in the hospital and left four dogs dead. The proposal calls for stiffer fines and jail sentences for people who let dangerous dogs run loose. City Manager Robert Heacock has also called for police to take over animal control dispatch and for the hiring of a dangerous dog specialist. Councilwoman Renee Paluka-White pushed for a breed-specific ban on pit bulls, but other members of the council favor more general language in any new ordinance.