Debate Stalls on Mo. Liability Limits Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Debate has stalled in the Missouri Senate over legislation that would reinstate a limit on certain damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. The state Supreme Court struck down the previous cap.

Missouri senators debated the legislation for about eight hours Tuesday but did not come to a vote.

Sponsoring Sen. Dan Brown, a Republican from Rolla, said he did not feel optimistic Tuesday night about prospects for reaching an agreement. But he says he will continue working. Time is running short with lawmakers facing a May 17 deadline to approve new bills.

A 2005 Missouri law capped noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases at $350,000. It was part of a broader effort to curb liability lawsuits. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled last summer that the cap is unconstitutional.