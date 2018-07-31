Debt Collector Used Ice Pick in Attack
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman is hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed with an ice pick by men trying to collect a debt.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 24-year-old woman was attacked Thursday. A 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Police say the victim suffered a hand injury.
The victim was home when she heard glass breaking on a back door. She tried to run but the intruders detained her and the man began to punch her.
Police say the female intruder stabbed the victim with an ice pick, before the intruders ran away. The victim says she believes they came to collect a debt from the father of her children.
