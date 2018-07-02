Decade-old Runway Project At Lambert Ends

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

And, the new billion dollar runway was built to relieve congestion that no longer exists at the airport. Lambert was busy as the primary hub for TWA when the the runway plan was approved in 1998. But last year, air traffic at Lambert was down 36 percent since the September 11 attacks, partly because American Airlines cut its St. Louis flight schedule by half. Construction of the runway meant knocking down more than 2,000 homes and other structures in Bridgeton. And St. Charles residents protested the increased noise. But on Thursday, elected and aviation officials will open the 9,000 foot runway, the most expensive improvement project in St. Louis history.