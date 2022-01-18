COLUMBIA — De'Carlon Seewood was formally sworn in as Columbia's new city manager Tuesday evening at the start of the meeting of the city council.
Seewood faced questions about several important issues including affordable housing, warming shelter administration and ward reapportionment.
The focus soon shifted to COVID-19, however, as Stephanie Browning, Columbia's Director of Health and Human Services, updated the council on the latest numbers amid the surge of the omicron variant in the community.
Browning said that Columbia faces a delayed wave of omicron infections since the variant, first detected by testing the city's wastewater, entered the community after hitting major US cities.
"I would think that we'd be a little bit behind the east coast because they were a little ahead with detection," Browning told the council.
She urged Columbia residents to get vaccinated and to wear a mask. The council stopped short of approving a new mask mandate, but promised to provide KN95 masks to all city employees.
The focus of much of her remaining time was spent with the need to protect Columbia's homeless population during the spread of COVID-19 and recent temperatures that have dipped into the single digits in past weeks.
She stressed the importance of emergency warming shelters such as the one at the Wabash Bus Station. Wabash serves as a shelter when temperatures drop below 9 degrees.
The city reported that it consistently exceeded its 13 person limit, citing people who were unable to find help at other shelters such as the Salvation Army.
The council heard an appeal from Amanda Hinnant, the chair of the City of Columbia Commission on Human Rights, who encouraged the city to raise the temperature at which it opens the shelter.
"Our homeless community, many of whom struggle with mental illness, still do not deserve to freeze to death at 10 degrees," Hinnant said.
Mayor Brian Treece said he was worried that increasing the temperature limit would result in people moving from Room At The Inn and Salvation Army to places like Wabash because of looser restrictions
A handful of council members also mentioned the costs of security at shelters as reasons to take time to consider the impacts of increasing the amount of time temporary warming shelters are open.
The council agreed to table the discussion on the shelter and wait for experts to weigh in and submit a formal report.