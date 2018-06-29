Decision To Be Tried As Adult

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A judge will decide in October whether a 15-year-old boy will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of a St. Louis police officer. Family Court Judge Jimmie Edwards yesterday ordered the suspect to remain in custody until the October ninth ruling. Officer Norvelle Brown was killed last Wednesday while on patrol on the city's north side. Authorities say the 22-year-old rookie officer was shot as he apparently tried to detain the suspect and two other teens for questioning. The suspect was arrested Friday. For now, the teen is held on a juvenile charge equivalent to first-degree murder. If certified to stand trial as an adult, the circuit attorney's office will decide whether to charge him in the killing.