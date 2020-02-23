Decoding Dyslexia Missouri hosting Hill Day 2020 on Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY - One Missouri advocacy group will show up in numbers to support its cause on Wednesday.

Decoding Dyslexia Missouri is a state group attempting to advocate awareness for dyslexia in the state, as well as how dyslexic students are taught in public schools.

They will host their fifth annual Hill Day 2020, where Missourians affected by dyslexia are invited to come support the cause, as well as two bills designed to change how dyslexia is seen in education.

the two bills include Senate Bill 966, which is called the Reading Success Bill, and House Bill 2470. The bills are in the early stages to help create a plan that can support reading disabled children across the state.

According to Jennifer Edwards, the President of Decoding Dyslexia Missouri, these are essentially the same bill, yet the legislators are hoping to pass in both chambers to help with the problems children are having in public education.

"We hope that this legislation, as well as helping in our own communities, will help rectify this situation," said Edwards.

Hill Day 2020 starts at 9 am at the Capitol and is open to the public.