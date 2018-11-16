Deep Conflict in Holts Summit

1 decade 1 year 1 month ago Wednesday, September 19 2007 Sep 19, 2007 Wednesday, September 19, 2007 12:59:50 PM CDT September 19, 2007 in News

With a growing population and a rapidly aging sewage plant, the city is trying to come up with a long-term plan to replace the current solution. But a conflict between the city aldermen came clear during an on-camera interview between KOMU's Megan Murphy and Alderman and Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Ann Durham.

Murphy had tried to interview Alderman Pam Murray. Durham threatened to slap Murray and proceeded to interfere with the interview. Murphy and Murray ended up leaving the area to complete the interview elsewhere. (To watch the full exchange, click on the KOMU.com extra link.)

Alderman Murray eventually spoke with KOMU from her home. She thinks focusing on the city with more calm would help.

"I would just like to say unfortunately I think things have been very divisive as of late. I would just like to focus on the issues. And, I think if we could all just take a deep breath and focus on the issues we could really get the business of the people done," Murray said.

The exchange between Murray and Durham led the Holts Summit Mayor, Richard Parks, to leave three voice mail messages on KOMU's Megan Murphy's cell phone. Each message was similar. In one he said: "Just wanted to let you know that Pam Murray does not represent the city of Holts Summit. I'm the Mayor; I represent the city, so any stories that you guys... or any contact that you need, needs to go through the Mayor. Okay? Pam Murray is just an alderman; she's not the person that was elected or even approved to be the contact for Holts Summit. So, any story that you're doing should come through our office first."

In a later phone conversation, Parks declined to be interviewed until he received approval from the board of alderman. But even without an interview, it's clear Parks, along with Alderman Jim Ringland and Alderman and Mayor Pro-Tem Durham, stand against Pam Murray.

That divide is even more clear after Ringland gave an incorrect criminal profile to Holts Summit Police Chief Victor Pitman in March. It shows a criminal report about a woman named Pamela Murray, but with a different birth date than from the Holts Summit Alderman's. In a memorandum, Chief Pitman wrote that Ringland gave him the criminal record print out and wrote: "Mr. Ringland then made the statement to me 'if you are going to war, you need to know your enemy.'"

Ringland also filed a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission against Murray. The commission did not accept the complaint.

Murray says the ongoing incidents are difficult.

"It's been devastating," she said. "I take great pride in obeying the law, and trying to do the right thing, and trying to better my community, and to be tainted by these false allegations - it really is devastating."

Murray is now suing Ringland for defamation of character and slander for spreading a false criminal record and wrongly accusing her of election fraud and tampering. Ringland declined an interview. In a closed session, the board voted to pay Ringland's legal fees for the lawsuit.

In June, Mayor Parks and Aldermen Ringland and Durham voted to remove Murray as mayor pro-tem. Ward 1 Alderman James Washington, who typically votes with Murray, questions all of this activity.

"What rule did she violate?" Washington asked. "And if she did violate a rule, produce the evidence. They were just failing in their responsibilities, and they had to cover it up by having her removed."

In a phone conversation, Alderman Mary Ann Durham told KOMU Murray wants to bring down the city, run for mayor and then get the credit for saving the city. Murray says that is not the case.

"Even though I have been asked by multiple people in this city to run for mayor, I have no intention to run for Mayor," Murray said.

Since Parks wouldn't consent to an interview, KOMU's Megan Murphy went to Holts Summit's last alderman meeting to speak to him. She spoke up during the public comment period of the meeting to see if Parks would grant her an interview.

Megan Murphy: "I just wanted to ask you if you'd like to comment on the fact that you said an elected official could not represent the people of Holts Summit."
Richard Parks: "No, that's not what I said."
MM: "Yes you did. I actually have the voicemails if you'd like to listen to them."
RP: "What I said was I would like to get the approval of the Board before I decided to give you an interview. You don't remember that. That should be in your voicemail as well."
MM: "It is. That's what I'm asking you if you'd like to get the board's approval."
RP: "That's what I'm doing. I'm not commenting on anything unless I get their approval."
Pam Murray: "You have my approval."
James Washington: "Mine too."

To see the full exchange during the alderman meeting, click on the KOMU.com extra.

After some discussion, the mayor chose once again not to be interviewed. He said he wants to portray his city in a better light. He issued a statement along with Durham and Ringland. You can find a link to that statement in the KOMU.com Story Toolbox. You will also find a link to view a transcript of all of Park's phone messages.

More News

Grid
List

Operation Christmas Child gives community chance to help children in need
Operation Christmas Child gives community chance to help children in need
COLUMBIA - Families filled empty shoeboxes with hygiene products, school supplies, clothes, shoes and toys for children in need at... More >>
25 minutes ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 8:04:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Cost of Missouri Thanksgiving meals slightly above national average
Cost of Missouri Thanksgiving meals slightly above national average
COLUMBIA - The price of a typical Thanksgiving meal in Missouri is a full $5.25 higher than the national average.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 7:18:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Attorneys argue case of Rep. who blocked constituent on Twitter
Attorneys argue case of Rep. who blocked constituent on Twitter
JEFFERSON CITY - The nature of Twitter and how government officials use it was at the heart of a hearing... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 4:11:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System looks to cut costs to improve the enrollment
University of Missouri System looks to cut costs to improve the enrollment
ST. LOUIS - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced cuts to costs Friday to help with enrollment at... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 3:24:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

USA Gymnastics Chief Operating Officer Ron Galimore resigns
USA Gymnastics Chief Operating Officer Ron Galimore resigns
(CNN) -- USA Gymnastics' longtime chief operating officer has resigned, the organization said Friday, becoming the latest in a string... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 2:56:27 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- A tree in downtown Columbia became the target of vandalism Thursday night when two men were caught on camera... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

City of Columbia looking to regulate short-term rentals
City of Columbia looking to regulate short-term rentals
COLUMBIA - Several groups in the City of Columbia are working to regulate and tax short-term rentals, such as Airbnb's.... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 1:18:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Deputies arrest suspect in 2017 theft from Boone County Treasurer
Deputies arrest suspect in 2017 theft from Boone County Treasurer
COLUMBIA - A man suspected of stealing more than $46,000 from the Boone County Treasurer's Office in late 2017 is... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 12:21:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Arrest made in Thursday robbery at Columbia bank
Arrest made in Thursday robbery at Columbia bank
COLUMBIA - Police arrested Dyran Hill, 23, of Columbia in connection with a robbery Thursday in the parking lot of... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 12:11:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

New protections unveiled for those accused of sexual misconduct on campuses
New protections unveiled for those accused of sexual misconduct on campuses
(CNN) -- The Department of Education on Friday proposed new rules for dealing with sexual harassment and assault on college... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 11:55:52 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in salmonella outbreak
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in salmonella outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 10:58:02 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

High number of crashes reported in days leading up to busy travel week
High number of crashes reported in days leading up to busy travel week
JEFFERSON CITY - The week around Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods in the year. AAA projects... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 10:16:00 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

UPDATE: White House to return Jim Acosta's pass, wants order
UPDATE: White House to return Jim Acosta's pass, wants order
WASHINGTON, DC - The White House says it will "temporarily reinstate" the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 9:40:00 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63 near Moberly
Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63 near Moberly
MOBERLY - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on Highway 63 just south of Moberly, according to crash... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 4:49:00 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

String of stolen license plates around MU's campus
String of stolen license plates around MU's campus
COLUMBIA- Out-of-state vehicles around the University of Missouri are having their license plates stolen. It’s been happening in garages... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 15 2018 Nov 15, 2018 Thursday, November 15, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 15, 2018 in News

Ashland man celebrates 50 years of blood donations
Ashland man celebrates 50 years of blood donations
CENTRALIA - Where would a man celebrating a half century of giving blood go to celebrate? Another blood drive... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 15 2018 Nov 15, 2018 Thursday, November 15, 2018 5:55:00 PM CST November 15, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department to change, not remove Community Outreach Unit
Columbia Police Department to change, not remove Community Outreach Unit
COLUMBIA- In a meeting this afternoon, Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes, apologized for the confusion surrounding the Columbia Police Department’s... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 15 2018 Nov 15, 2018 Thursday, November 15, 2018 5:17:00 PM CST November 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man sentenced to 10 years for Columbia bank robbery turned car chase
UPDATE: Man sentenced to 10 years for Columbia bank robbery turned car chase
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is sentenced to 10 years in Federal prison for a 2017 armed bank robbery turned... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 15 2018 Nov 15, 2018 Thursday, November 15, 2018 5:14:00 PM CST November 15, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 39°
10pm 38°
11pm 37°
12am 34°