Deer Creating Runway Danger at Hannibal Airport

HANNIBAL (AP) - Officials in Hannibal are studying how to keep deer off the runway at the regional airport.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports the Airport Advisory Board took up the issue at its latest meeting in light of a pilot's recent close call with an entire herd.

The pilot nearly hit one of nine deer on the runway while trying to land in late October. The pilot had to abort the attempted landing and circle the field before touching down safely.

Personnel from a medical helicopter service are at the airport around the clock and frequently see deer when no one else is around.

Officials say documenting all sightings will help Hannibal make the case to the federal government for a tall fence, for which the city's cost would be $50,000.