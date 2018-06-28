Deer Hunter Shot To Death In Southeast Missouri

CENTERVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri sheriff says the weekend killing of a deer hunter was purely accidental.

KFVS-TV reports the 50-year-old man was among a group of hunters who went out Sunday morning in Reynolds County.

Sheriff Tom Volner says the hunters had fanned out when the victim was shot and killed by another member of the group from about 50 to 75 yards away.

The sheriff says the victim was not wearing any orange clothing and had a white beard. He says the shooting is not considered suspicious.

The man's name was not released. The shooting happened near the small town of Lesterville, not far from the county seat of Centerville.