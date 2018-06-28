Deer Hunters Donate Venison to Local Program

COLUMBIA - The Share Harvest Program in Missouri allows deer hunters to donate their venison, which then goes to local food banks. Deer season is underway. Archery hunters have already started and firearm hunters get their start on Saturday.



120 meat processors participate in the program. The Conservation Federation of Missouri reimburses these processors for their donated meat. Last year more than 4,000 hunters donated more than 200,000 pounds of meat. Hunters have donated 2.1 million pounds of venison since the program began in 1992.



The Missouri Department of Conservation indicates there are about 1.4 million deer in the state for hunting season this year.



