Deer More Active This Time of Year

COLUMBIA- More drivers tend to strike deer between October and December because deer are more active during these months. Captain Tim Hull with the Missouri State Highway Patrol advises drivers to drive carefully and to stay alert, especially during evening and early dawn hours.

In 2010 the greatest number of deer strikes occurred in state numbered routes (27.5%), followed by U.S. highways (25.2%) and interstates (14.4%). According to the Highway Patrol, trying to avoid striking a deer could lead to a more serious crash involving oncoming traffic. Instead slow down and proceed with caution.

Drivers experienced a total of 3,420 traffic crashes in 2010 because of deer strikes. For more information on deer involvement in Missouri crashes, visit the Missouri State High Way Patrol Website.