Deer Season ATV Guidelines

Deer season begins tomorrow , and the national Forest Service reminds ATV drivers they cannot use the vehicles to retrieve deer or to access remote hunting areas in Mark Twain National Forest. ATV riders can drive on any open, numbered Forest Service Road in counties where ATV permits are issued. Some counties issue permits at their county courthouses for a fee. ATVs are not allowed on Mark Twain National Forest roads or on county roads in Texas, Laclede, Phelps, Callaway, Wayne, Butler, St. Francis, Madison, St. Genevieve and Bollinger counties. The forest has 1.5 million acres of public land in southern Missouri.