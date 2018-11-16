Deer Season Begins

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The firearms portion of the state's deer hunting season opened today. And a state biologist says most of the state's herd looks healthy, despite a disease that may have thinned the herd in some southern parts of the state. Biologist Bill Heatherly with the Missouri Department of Conservation also says the lack of white oak acorns could make it easier for hunters to find deer. White oak acorns are a favorite food source of deer that was killed off by a spring freeze. Heatherly says deer will be making due with acorns from red oaks, and hunters should focus on where the food is to find deer. The firearms portion of the deer season runs through November 20th.