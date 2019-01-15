Defendant in deadly store attack accused in earlier assault

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a suburban St. Louis religious supplies store in November has been charged with sexually assaulting another woman two months earlier.

Thomas Bruce was charged Monday with kidnapping, sexual abuse and other counts in the Sept. 27 attack on a 77-year-old woman.

Jefferson County prosecutor Trisha Stefanski alleges that Bruce forced his way into the woman's home near Hillsboro, grabbed her in a sexual manner and demanded she perform a sex act. She says Bruce fled after the woman's phone rang and she said her husband was on his way home.

Bruce, who is from the nearby St. Louis suburb of Imperial, faces first-degree murder and other charges in the Nov. 19 attack at the Catholic Supply store in Ballwin.

His lawyer didn't immediately reply to a messages seeking comment.