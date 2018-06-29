Defender Pleads Guilty in Marriage Sham Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former head of the state public defender's office in St. Louis admits that he arranged a sham marriage to keep his boyfriend in the United States. STLtoday.com, the website for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports today that that Eric Affholter entered the federal plea agreement yesterday. Affholter admits in the plea that he and his Peruvian boyfriend recruited a female employee of Affholter's to take part in the sham marriage in 2004. Immigration law allows a foreign national who marries a U.S. citizen to obtain permanent residence. But the law does not recognize gay marriage, nor does it allow for sponsorship of a same-sex partner.