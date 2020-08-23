Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues were managing their pursuit of a repeat well, carrying the best record in the Western Conference with largely the same roster.

Then the global pandemic put the NHL on pause. When the Blues reconvened in Edmonton, they found nothing but trouble in the bubble. St. Louis was eliminated in six games in the first round by the younger, faster and apparently hungrier Vancouver Canucks.

The most offseason uncertainty for the Blues is the status of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who will be an unrestricted free agent.