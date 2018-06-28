Defense Argues Bustamante Has Right to Education

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's attorney general says a 16-year-old girl accused of killing a young neighbor has a right to be educated while awaiting trial.

Alyssa Bustamante is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in last October's death of 9-year-old Elizabeth Olten near Jefferson City.

A defense lawyer has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to order the Cole County sheriff to let Bustamante continue her education while she remains jailed.

The office of Attorney General Chris Koster filed a brief Monday saying Missouri's laws and constitution guarantee a free public education to all children -- even those expelled from school or convicted of a crime.

The sheriff says Bustamante has access to GED materials like other inmates.

Bustamante has pleaded not guilty.