Defense lacks for Mizzou baseball and softball

COLUMBIA - Mizzou sports fans continued to feel the disappointment as the weekend came to an end.

Mizzou softball lost to Mississippi State (6-3). Mizzou baseball lost 7-5 against LSU.

The Bulldogs led the second inning, 3-0. The Tigers were able to close the gap with a home run and 2-run double.

Coach Fogue said consistency has been the core message of the season.

" I think it was in full display this weekend against Mississippi State," Fogue said. "As we alternated good and bad outings as a team."

She said it was good to see the pitchers producing "solid stretches", but it just wasn't enough to bring home the win.

" Offensively, again it goes back to consistency as we put together some good stretches over the three games," Fogue said. "But weren't regularly producing quality at bats."

However, Kolby Romaine and Braxton Burnside were each able to produce two doubles, bringing the team's total to seven.

Unfortunately, while both the men and women were able to drive home runs, they were only able to produce them in one or two innings.

The men took a 2-1 lead in the first inning, and didn't score again until the ninth.

"We just didn't do enough to win a ball game," Coach Bieser said. "We got off to a great start, we played really solid baseball in that first inning."

Freshman right handed pitcher Konnor Ash kept the game within reach for the Tigers. Until, a leadoff walk in the sixth inning and three straight singles off the left handed relief pitcher T.J Sikkema.

Sophomore center fielder Kameron Misner brought the Tigers closer in the ninth with a 3-run home run.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to give them the lead they needed to win.

"W e let the one inning, the three spot in the sixth, with some sloppy defensive play and sloppy pitches and that wasn't winning baseball," Bieser said. "That's why the game got away from us."

The men will face Arkansas State at home, Tuesday, March 20th at 6:30. The women take on a double-header against SEMO, Wednesday, March 21st.