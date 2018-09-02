Defense Presents Case for Convicted Killer

The prosecution rested its case and the defense started calling its witnesses.

The defense called its first witness, Johnson's older brother, Bobby, as it tried to prove to a jury that Johnson is mentally retarded.

Johnson has been sentenced to death twice for killing three Casey's General Store employees in 1994. But, Missouri's Supreme Court overturned both sentences because of questions about Johnson's illegal drug use and his mental condition.

One victim's cousin, Gerald Blakely, said he does not believe Johnson should receive special treatment.

"Absolutely not, if you have the wherewithal to be able to plan, to execute, to take the necessary steps to hide your crime, that is not mental retardation, that's premeditation," Blakely said.

The defense will continue to present its case Wednesday.