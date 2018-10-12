Defense secretary expected at Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood

By: The Associated Press

FORT LEONARD WOOD (AP) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense is expected to visit Fort Leonard Wood next week.

KYTV reports that Defense Secretary Ash Carter is scheduled to stop Wednesday at the Missouri post, where he'll tour various facilities, including the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Military Police School.

Carter's also expected to observe training and demonstrations, and will deliver remarks to service members at Fort Leonard Wood, which trains almost 80,000 service members each year in battlefield skills.

The visit is part of a three-day tour of military posts in Missouri, New York, Nebraska and Ohio.