Defense secretary expected at Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD (AP) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense is expected to visit Fort Leonard Wood next week.
KYTV reports that Defense Secretary Ash Carter is scheduled to stop Wednesday at the Missouri post, where he'll tour various facilities, including the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Military Police School.
Carter's also expected to observe training and demonstrations, and will deliver remarks to service members at Fort Leonard Wood, which trains almost 80,000 service members each year in battlefield skills.
The visit is part of a three-day tour of military posts in Missouri, New York, Nebraska and Ohio.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) on West Ash street is set to reopen at... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the embattled archbishop of Washington, ending weeks of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – While millions of Americans watched the moon move directly in front of the sun in August 2017, bees... More >>
in
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged two men Thursday in connection with a robbery near Empire Roller Rink on Business Loop 70.... More >>
in
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's government has told U.S. officials it has audio and video proof that missing Saudi Arabian... More >>
in
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in... More >>
in
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Linda Marquardt rode out Hurricane Michael with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has ordered companies from Missouri and California to pay a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a January 2016 rape at... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in... More >>
in
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Fair officials say that nearly 341,000 people attended this year's event in Sedalia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The scooter ridesharing company Bird is looking at solutions to people blocking the sidewalks with scooters, which is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - School board members, city leaders, and community members gathered to break ground at the site of a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia College will host an entrepreneurship showcase Friday where five students will present business pitches to a panel... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The first Buy Missouri Week starts this weekend. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will travel across the state... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating... More >>
in