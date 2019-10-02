Defense with Deadly Force

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Thursday, February 15 2007 Feb 15, 2007 Thursday, February 15, 2007 1:48:38 PM CST February 15, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House votes to expand the right to use deadly force against intruders. House members voted today to bar civil lawsuits against people who injure or kill someone who's trying to break into their home or car. Current law requires that people have a reasonable belief of impending harm to use deadly force. Republican House Member Kenny Jones, of California, says his bill makes clear that people have the right to defend themselves when another enters their property illegally. The bill is similar to a measure last year that cleared the House but died in the Senate. About half the states already have similar laws, and the National Rifle Association has supported similar "Castle Doctrine" bills in about a dozen other states.

