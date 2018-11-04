Defense Witnesses Testify in Johnson Sentencing

A childhood friend told jurors how neighborhood kids wouldn't play with Johnson, because he was "slow."

Experts also discussed the possible effects of Johnson's cocaine addiction.

"When your mood is already down, then the cocaine can make you do irrational things," explained forensic psychiatrist Sam Parwatikar, "and I think that did contribute to the delirious state."

Defense testimony will continue Thursday in Boone County Circuit Court. A jury from Pettis County is deciding Johnson's sentence. The Missouri Supreme Court overturned his two previous death sentences.